Becky G says JLo and Shakira's Super Bowl performance is long over due

Becky G can’t wait for February 2020 to get here! During the 2019 Latin American Music Awards, the 22-year-old singer talked about her excitement at seeing two of her idols Jennifer Lopez and Shakira take the stage at next year’s Super Bowl halftime Show.

©Getty Images Becky G praised Jennifer Lopez and Shakira during the 2019 Latin American Music Awards

"Can we please have a round of applause for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, mi gente! That is huge!" she told ET Live’s Denny Directo and guest co-host Eder Diaz during the star-studded red carpet. "For us, as the Latino community, that is something we should all be so proud of.” Earlier in the month, the Latina singers announced they were teaming up for a groundbreaking performance and what they promise will be “the show of a lifetime.” The 54th Super Bowl will take place on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida and for the first time ever, feature two Latinas performing together. It is a feat the Latinx community is extremely excited about, including the Mexican-American singer.

"It's just like, how can you be a reflection of the audience without really reflecting with the talent who we are?" Becky asked. "It's something that was long overdue but is happening at the right time.” This isn’t the first time the young artist praises JLo. Becky, who dropped her first album Mala Santa the day of the Latin Music Awards, has talked about her admiration of Jennifer and her ever-evolving career.