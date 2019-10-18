Isabela Moner is looking to make a change, a very personal and heartfelt change. The Sicario: Day of the Soldado actress has announced that she will be changing her name to Isabela Merced, a special tribute to her grandmother, someone she says has helped make everything she has possible. Isabela tributes her dreams becoming a reality all because of the effort and work that her grandmother Yolanda Merced Salazar Pittman.



©Getty Images

In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA for our This Is Latinx cover shoot in July, the Transformer: The Last Knight actress opened up about the influence that her abuela has had on her life as well as that of her mother’s life. Isabela shared how her grandmother Yolanda was an entrepreneur and ran a very successful jewelry business and store all by the time she was 40-years-old. She admits that her work ethnic was passed down to her from her mother, who got her work ethic from her mother Yolanda.