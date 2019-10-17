Shakira was all about Flashback Friday in this new singing clip

Shakira seems to be hitting the studio and already warming up her vocal cords for the Super Bowl performance alongside fellow Latina artist, Jennifer Lopez. The Colombian superstar recently posted on social media a clip of her playing the piano with a song written by none other than her son Milan, a collaboration by Pedro Capó and Camilo on their Tutu remix, and today, she brightened up our Friday by posting a clip of herself singing Green Day’s Basket Case, which came out in 1994.

Check out the clip!

Beside her musical endeavor, Shakira is also getting ready for the premiere of her film “Shakira in concert: El Dorado Tour” which hits theaters next month and is guaranteed to be a good time, The curly-haired beauty has also been spending time with her family by supporting hubby Gerard Piqué on the soccer field and attending Leonel Messi’s Cirque de Soleil show.