What are Becky G and Sofia Reyes’ lucky charms during shows?

Sofia Reyes and Becky G have been dominating the musical charts, changing the music industry and revolutionizing the world of urban music, so their presentations and awards at this year's Latin American Music Awards were of course, jaw-dropping.

The R.I.P. singer delighted the red carpet with a short white, heart-dotted dress topped with pink fur and inspired by Alice in Wonderland which honors her upcoming single, A Tu Manera / Corbata alongside Jhay Cortez. Becky G, our HOLA! USA September cover star, stunned in a beautiful Versace short-long strapless gown that showed off her stunning figure and surprised everyone by bringing boyfriend Sebastian Lletget along.

Related: Becky G says Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl performance is long overdue

And it looks like both Mexican superstars share one thing in common: their lucky charm! Check out what they had to say about staying on top of their game and keeping calm before performing:

Loading the player...

We are not sure if it was their talent, or their lucky charms, but both gals left the night on a good note. Besides both delivering show-stopping performances, Sofia Reyes took home the award for Favorite Video for R.I.P., which features Rita Ora and Anitta, while Becky G received the Evolution Award and won the award for Favorite Female Artist.