Priyanka Chopra celebrates marriage milestone with Nick Jonas in a memorable way

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated a very special milestone in their marriage. The Isn’t It Romantic star marked her first Karwa chauth celebration as a married woman. “Karwa chauth at a @jonasbrothers concert. Definitely a first I’ll always remember! @nickjonas #karwachauth,” the star wrote the message alongside of photo of her and her husband. In a follow up post, the 37-year-old shared another playful picture of her and her leading man. “My everything [red heart emoji] #karwachauth.”

Karva Chauth is a Hindu holiday which married women observe in honor of their husbands. The women traditionally fast from sunrise to moonrise for the safety and longevity of their husbands. Nick took to his social media to give his wife a special shout out and celebrate the occasion.

“My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way,” he wrote. “She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!”

The Sky is Pink star replied to the sweet post with a series of red hearts and heart eye emojis. Nick, 27, and Priyanka got married in India in December 2018. The pair honored their love with both a Christian and Hnidu ceremony. Nick’s admiration for Priyanka’s tradition has always left a soft spot in his lady’s heart. Shortly after their nuptials, the Quantico star revealed that it was her husband that suggested they get married in her home country.

“Nick just said ‘shouldn’t we do this in India,” she told Jimmy Fallon. “Shouldn’t I be taking my bride from her home.’” After agreeing with the Jealous singer, she had one warning. “When he said that, I was like ‘In India it becomes a thing, because I know a gazillion people.” Last month, Priyanka made her first television appearance as a married woman.