Eugenio Derbez announces he's becoming a reggaetonero with new video

So long acting and HOLA! to singing! Eugenio Derbez is changing careers and becoming a reggaetonero like the Urbano greats Daddy Yankee, Don Omar and Wisin y Yandel. In the early hours of Friday, October 18, the Dora The Explorer actor took to his social media to make the announce and introduce to the world and his 11.6 million social media followers his hot new bop that he was releasing. In the video, he shares that he is making a song that celebrates women and everything they stand for versus the normal M.O. of many of today’s most popular songs.

In the video, the The Nutcracker and the Four Realms actor raps about how much respect he has for women, saying that their brains are what really inspire him. The newly announced singer also raps to his leading lady in the video about how she doesn’t have to worry about cooking that he will do it and he will even go to the supermarket to buy what is needed as well.

The ‘former’ actor takes it one step further and dresses up in a similar fashion to that his new counterparts within the Urbano genre. As to be expected, the song was met with much fan fair upon going live. Fellow Mexican Adela Micha commented saying “I love youuuu,” while his daughter Aislinn Derbez (also on the November cover of HOLA! USA) stated that all reggaeton songs should be like this. “Always one foot forward @ederbez,” shared his daughter in the comment section.