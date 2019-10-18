Jennifer Lopez celebrates her daughter and A-Rod's daughter's big milestone

It is time to celebrate in the Lopez-Rodriguez household! Jennifer Lopez took to social media to celebrate a big milestone for both her daughter with Marc Anthony, Emme Muñiz, and Alex Rodriguez's daughter Ella. The two girls are known to be very close, so it is no surprise that the two participate in the same after school activities. On October 18, the If You Had My Love singer shared a sweet video celebrating the first place win of both Emme and Ella at their track and field meet.

The Love Don't Cost a Thing singer shared a video college announcing that both girls had won first place in their respective heats on the final day of the season. They even ran their best times despite it being a very hot day (Jen shared that it was one of the hottest days ever).

The Lopez/Muñiz/Rodriguez girls are extremely close and will only get closer once JLo and A-Rod tie the knot

This isn't the only thing that the Se Acabó el Amor singer was gushing over this week. On Thursday, October 17, the singer-actress shared a video of an incredible art project that her son Max Muñiz had done for school.