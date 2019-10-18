Eva Longoria turns to BFF Victoria Beckham for motherhood advice

Eva Longoria has the perfect mommy inner circle! The actress, who welcomed her son Santiago Bastón in 2018 and has offered up nothing but cuteness on social media and red carpets. As a new mommy, the 45-year-old admitted that she needed a little help and that she has gotten it from one of her nearest and dearest. “Victoria’s an amazing mom,” she told the Mail.

Eva Longoria shared that Victoria’s daughter Harper and Santi are already close

“She’s probably one of the first people I do turn to for advice for things. Plus, her kids are older, so she’s already been through all the stages already.” Victoria and her husband David Beckham are parents to four children, Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and eight-year-old Harper. Eva shared that the Beckham’s little girl is already one of Santi’s BFFs.

“Harper’s in love with Santi, so that helps too. I have a built-in babysitter.” The Grand Hotel actress, who is Harper’s godmother, has shared sweet moments between the two. The Desperate Housewives alum shared that Santi will soon have another celebrity baby pal in Cheryl and Liam Payne’s son Bear.

Eva’s one-year-old boy already has a close celebrity inner circle

“[Cheryl] is such a laugh and I really enjoy her company,” she said. “We were talking baby things, because we're both obsessed with our baby boys. We should have had a play date while I was here!'” With all the strong female energy surrounding her baby boy, who has also recently spent time with Camila Cabello, it’s no surprise that he is already learning how to give back.

Eva recently revealed that she is leading by example in hopes that baby boy Bastón gets the knack for philanthropy. “I think [Santiago’s] going to learn by example and he’s going to learn by the people he’s surrounded with, whether it’s family or my colleagues,” she said “He’ll see the difference we’re making in the world and I think he’s going to emulate it.”