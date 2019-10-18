See Lady Gaga fall off stage after fan drops her during concert

Fact: Lady Gaga is a superstar and a professional when it comes to her craft even when she takes an unexpected tumble. On Thursday night, the 33-year-old singer invited a lucky fan to hop on stage with her during her Las Vegas residency show Enigma. It was all fun and exciting, especially when the fan picked her up, but that came crashing down quickly when he dropped her and both fell off stage.

Lady Gaga took a tumble with a fan at her Las Vegas show

In the video, a fan hops on stage with the Shallow singer and excitedly picks her up. Lady Gaga, like the champ that she is, then goes with the flow and wraps her legs around him, but things make a turn for the worse when the fan starts jumping up and down while carrying Lady Gaga. After a few hops, he drops Lady Gaga and the two tumble off the stage and into the crowd.

Many fans took video footage of the incident, which showed the fan falling on top of the singer while she crashed to the floor hard. Concert-goers took to social media to post about the tumble, showing different angles of the fall. And according to the fans, Lady Gaga got right back up to perform. “Lady Gaga fell off the stage and then proceeded to kill the Bad Romance choreography like nothing ever happened,” one fan wrote. “The level of professionalism... far too much!”

The incident was caught on video from fans

After the show, the singer posted an update for her followers. “Post show routine: ice bath for 5-10 min, hot bath for 20, then compression suit packed with ice packs for 20,” she wrote alongside three photos of her taking a much-needed break.

Here’s to Lady Gaga continuing to be the true queen that she is!