Isabela Moner changes her name for a very special reason

Isabela Moner is looking to make a change, a very personal and heartfelt change. The Sicario: Day of the Soldado actress has announced that she will be changing her name to Isabela Merced, a special tribute to her grandmother, someone she says has helped make everything she has possible. Isabela tributes her dreams becoming a reality all because of the effort and work that her grandmother Yolanda Merced Salazar Pittman.

In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA for our This Is Latinx cover shoot in July, the Transformer: The Last Knight actress opened up about the influence that her abuela has had on her life as well as that of her mother’s life. Isabela shared how her grandmother Yolanda was an entrepreneur and ran a very successful jewelry business and store all by the time she was 40-years-old. She admits that her work ethnic was passed down to her from her mother, who got her work ethic from her mother Yolanda.

In an interview with Refinery29, the actress shared how her grandmother’s legacy is also something she wants to honor moving forward. “I grew up hearing stories about my grandmother who passed away when my mom was only 15, so I never actually met her, but felt as if I did,” said the actress.

She continued, “My grandmother was the one who got my mother to the United States, and the reason that my mom had the opportunities that so many people do not have. My grandmother sacrificed a lot for her daughters to live out the American dream she had for them.” Isabela hopes to inspire her fans through her name change as well, hoping that they understand the importance of honoring those who have influenced your life.