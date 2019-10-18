Anuel AA reveals his ideal wedding day with Karol G

Taking home the most awards (including Artist of the Year) at the Latin American Music Awards was great for Anuel AA. However, it’s the Puerto Rican star’s engagement to Karol G that’s making life even better. The pair have been engaged since the top of the year and are finally making plans for their big day. For the 28-year-old, his request is simple. “As long as I have the beach, we good,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “All the family [there].”

Karol wasn’t on hand to walk with her man or perform their hit single China with him, Ozuna and Daddy Yankee, but that doesn’t mean she was far from his brain. Anuel took to his social media to share a picture of himself on the carpet along with a shout out to his love. “El marido de @karolg.” Which translates to “Karol G’s husband. Karol chimed in on the comments writing: “Let it be heard haha. I love you. You are!! To melt Ricurita.”

In August, the Colombian songstress revealed that she isn’t in a rush to marry her beau because they are “already living as if we are married.” The Secreto songstress did share what her dream day would include.

“I think I want something super simple, something natural something small,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “To be honest, I haven’t thought about the specific things because I want everything to be super simple and natural as possible.”

Karol shared that she wants her day to be special and stress free. The superstar doesn’t want people to worry about feeling restrained. As for her wedding day must haves, it’s all about food and family. “A super DJ and a variety of food,” she said. “I want there to be cakes and pastries all over the place, meats and pastas and sweets. So, my family, a super DJ and lots of food. And obviously the groom.”