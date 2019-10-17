2019 Latin American Music Awards: Marc Anthony's emotional speech dedicated to his children and José José

It was an emotional night for Marc Anthony, who was honored with the International Artist Award of Excellence at the fifth annual 2019 Latin American Music Awards for his nearly 30-year trajectory in the music world. The singer walked to the stage to accept his award and gave an emotional speech where he mentioned his children, and how they have missed important moments due to his career. Marc also dedicated his award to his beloved Puerto Rico, and the late singer, José José.

VIEW GALLERY

Marc Anthony was honored for his nearly 30-year trajectory

Marc’s six children witnessed their father’s sentimental speech at the ceremony. Arianna, Alex ‘CChase’ who are the offspring from a relationship he had in the ‘90s, Cristian and Ryan whom he shares with Dayanara Torres, and twins Max and Emme from his second marriage with Jennifer Lopez.

Loading the player...

@telemundo

“Thank you very much. First off I prefer to sing than talk, but I need to express my gratitude. This It doesn’t happen in one day or one year, we’ve been in this industry for almost 30 years, and I need to thank my teams Magnus and Sony, my family, but more than anyone – my children who have sacrificed so much so that daddy can accomplish his dreams in their name,” said the Parecen Viernes singer.

VIEW GALLERY

Marc Anthony with his six children: Arianna, Alex, Cristian, Ryan, Emme y Max

MORE: 2019 Latin American Music Awards: see the complete lis of winners

The singer continued by thanking his people and a beloved colleague. “Thank you very much, Puerto Rico and Latinos. But I also want to dedicate this award to a brother that’s no longer here with us, my beloved brother, José José,” he added.

After a brief yet highly emotional speech, Marc performed a tribute to 'The Prince of Song,' who passed away on September 28, 2019. Marc took the microphone and did a magnificent cover of Almohada, one of José José’s greatest hits.

Aside from taking home the prestigious International Artist Award of Excellence, Marc also won the category for Favorite Song - Tropical for Adicto featuring Prince Royce.

MORE: 2019 Latin American Music Awards: see how the stars dazzled on the red carpet

The 51-year-old singer arrived well accompanied in arms with a beautiful woman, who appears to be Jessica Lynne, his new lady. When the singer left his seat to accept his award, the gorgeous model gave him a kissed and wouldn’t stop applauding throughout her boyfriend’s speech.

VIEW GALLERY

El cantante attended the awards in arms with a gorgeous woman