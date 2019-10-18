Jennifer Lopez wears STUNNING wedding dress 

A black car approaches in the middle of the night. The door opens and a beautiful bride gets out dressed in a show-stopping wedding gown a full skirt and twinkling crystal embellishments on the bodice. Accessorized with a tiara and a necklace - and an endless tulle veil - the bride is absolutely picture perfect. She is no other than Jennifer Lopez, but before you all freak out - she’s not secretly married Alex Rodriguez - this jaw-dropping creation is an outfit for a scene in her new movie Marry Me.

The 50-year-old fought the chilly fall weather with an elegant fur collar that covered her bare shoulders. Jennifer is currently in New York City shooting her new film in which she will share the screen with Owen Wilson and Maluma. The Medicine singer portrays a pop star who is ditched by her rock star boyfriend just before their wedding at Madison Square Garden, so she marries a random member of the crowd instead.

Seeing herself in costume as a radiant bride has undoubtedly made Jennifer think about her upcoming nuptials with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. Although the date hasn’t been confirmed, they have both been sharing details of what fans and followers might expect.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Online, the actress and singer said she would like her 11-year-old son Max to walk her down the aisle, and also replied to boyfriend Alex Rodriguez’s comments about it being “a long-flight” event. “He’s just saying things,” she said, “We are talking about it but we don’t have any firm plans... and we are talking about a lot of places, but I don’t know yet.”

Another detail being kept under wraps is, of course, the dress. There is no information about the style or the designer Jennifer will go for, but bearing in mind her close relationship with Donatella Versace and how the Italian designer makes her shine, we hope she is an option and we hope she chooses something as spectacular as the one she wore on set!