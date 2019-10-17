2019 Latin American Music Awards: see the complete list of winners

What a night! On Thursday, October 17, the Latin American Music Awards honored top Latinx talent, who are dominating the music scene with their groundbreaking sounds. HOLA! USA’s November cover star, Eugenio Derbez co-hosted alongside Jacqueline Bracamontes but not before debuting his comical reggaeton music video.

The legendary Marc Anthony was presented with the International Artist Award of Excellence, and like most fathers often do, he didn’t hold back in thanking all his children. His tribute to the late iconic singer José José was also one of the most epic moments of the night as well as the debut of his new single, Lo que te di. Rising star, Becky G, was given the Extraordinary Evolution award by Pitbull, and her stellar performance was one of the hottest numbers we’ve seen on stage.

But there were many more winners including Anuel AA, who lead the list of winners, Ozuna, CNCO, Romeo Santos and Lunay among others!

See the full list of winners below:

Becky G thanked her family and fans for their unconditional support

Favorite Song - Tropical - Prince Royce + Marc Anthony, Adicto

Favorite Song - Pop - Sebastián Yatra & Mau y Ricky, Ya No Tiene Novio

Favorite Song - Regional Mexican - Christian Nodal, No Te Contaron Mal

Favorite Song - Urban - DJ Snake Featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, Taki Taki

Favorite Album - Regional Mexican - Raymix, Oye Mujer

Favorite Album - Tropical - Romeo Santos, Utopia

Lunay was presented with the New Artist of the Year award

Favorite Album - Pop - Sebastian Yatra, Fantasía

Favorite Album - Urban - Anuel AA, Real Hasta La Muerte

Favorite Artist - Pop - CNCO

Favorite Artist - Tropical - Romeo Santos

Favorite Artist - Urban - Anuel AA

Favorite Duo or Group - CNCO

Favorite Artist - Regional Mexican - Christian Nodal

Favorite Artist - Female - Becky G

Favorite Artist - Male- Anuel AA

New Artist of the Year - Lunay

Favorite Crossover Artist - Drake

Favorite Tour- Luis Miguel

Favorite Video - Sofia Reyes ft. Rita Ora and Anitta, R.I.P.

Song of the Year - DJ Snake Featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B , Taki Taki

Artist of the Year - Anuel AA

Album of the Year - Anuel AA, Real Hasta La Muerte