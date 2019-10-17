Salma Hayek welcomes Jennifer Aniston to social media with throwback photo

This week Jennifer Aniston broke the Internet (and a Guiness World Record) when she joined social media this week. The 50-year-old actress has gotten warm welcomes from both fans and celebs alike, including fellow actress and Latina Powerhouse Salma Hayek.

©Getty Images Salma Hayek welcomed Jennifer Aniston to social media

The Mexican actress took to her own social media to welcome Jennifer to the social media club by sharing two throwback pictures of them. “Welcome to the Instagram party @JenniferAniston," she wrote alongside the photos. We were waiting for you!!!” The actress then translated the message for all her Spanish fans. “Bienvenida a la fiesta de Instagram Jennifer! Ya te estábamos esperando!!!”

This week, Jennifer joined social media and her first post featured a selfie with her Friends co-stars. Naturally, the world went crazy for the content. The Morning Show star also revealed she had some practice before officially joining the social media world. During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she shared that she had a fake account before making her own profile. A Finsta, if you will. "Well, it was a stalker account, yes," she told Jimmy Kimmel. "When I was thinking about doing this, I sort of figured it was time to kind of understand the world and dip my toe into the sort of social media pool.”