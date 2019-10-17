Ryan Reynolds loves his girls — having stated that after growing up ina house of all boys, having a house of all girls was a wonderful thing! So it’s no surprise that when he and his wife Blake Lively found out the gender of their third child, he must have been overjoyed. On Wednesday, October 16, Ryan took to social media to share a very special message and in it revealed the gender of the couple’s newest addition to their family.



©@vancityreynolds The celeb couple are also proud parents to daughters James, four, and Inez, two

The Deadpool actor took to social media to share a reflective message about growing up in British Columbia, Canada. The Canadian-born actor shared “I love B.C. [Canadian flag emoji] I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in," thus revealing that the official gender of baby number three is a beautiful girl!

