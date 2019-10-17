Elsa Pataky andChris Hemsworth have a future engineer on their hands! The Spanish beauty took to social media to share a picture of the couple's only daughter, India, and her extraordinary building skills. On Sunday, October 13, the Tidelands actress shared a heartwarming picture of her and her young daughter standing in from of a robot that India wanted to build using things that she found laying around.



©@elsapatakyconfidential Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth shared a cute photo of their daughter India

In the image that the El Homiguero: Vacaciones en el Titanic actress shared, she spoke about just how incredible the imagination of children can truly be. Elsa shared, “India asked me to take this abandoned wheel from the street to build something with it. It’s amazing how children use their imagination to create something completely new out of recyclable items. A robot on this occasion!” The caption was followed by a robot and recycling emoji respectively (she also wrote the Spanish translation of her text for all of her Spanish-speaking fans as well).