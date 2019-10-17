Baby Santiago Enrique Bastón definitely has a lot of famous friends — one of which is Saved By The Bell alum and good friend to Santi’s mamá Eva Longoria-Bastón, Mario Lopez. On Thursday, October 10, the Grand Hotel and Devious Maids producer took to social media to share with her 7.3 million followers two extra sweet pics of this unexpected Latinx duo sharing some laughs and lots of fun at a backyard gathering.

©@evalongoria It’s clear that Eva Longoria’s son was having a blast with his fellow Latinxer superstar

In the caption that accompanied the slideshow on Eva’s personal page, she shared “Happy Birthday Mario! I hope you continue to make us all laugh and smile for many many more years...many blessings to you and your fam! Love, Pepe, Eva & Santi,” followed by a heart emoji.

The Access Hollywood reporter was quick to respond to Eva’s lovely and heartfelt message and commented on the post. “Thank you! Love these pics :),” shared the Elena of Avalor and Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor.

