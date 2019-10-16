JLo and Marc Anthony's son was bit by the artsy bug like his parents

We have another artist on our hands: superstar parents Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's son Max Muñiz. It's no surprise that JLo and Marc's twins have incredible artistic talents (Jenny is a verified triple threat and Marc, well, he can definitely sing). On Wednesday, October 17, Jenny from the Block took to social media and shared an incredible project that her not-so-baby boy was working on for school.

Max was working on a super crazy, cool art project for school and his proud mamá wanted to show it to the world. In the video that the Marry Me actress shared, you can see her son proudly holding up his school project which was an ode to the country of Spain. In the video she stated how much orgullo she had saying "My boy worked so hard on this school projext!! So proud of you Maximilian!!"

Marc and JLo's twins turned 11-years-old in 2019

Recently, the superstar mamá starting filming her latest project Marry Me, slated for a 2020 release, which is a movie about a pop superstar who gets left at the alter and decides to marry a random guy she picked out from the crowd (this movie also stars Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman, Maluma and Game of Thrones actor John Bradley). While on set, she also got an extra sweet visit from her two babies, sharing the reunion on social media.