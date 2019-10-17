Eva Mendes is just like other moms when it comes to prepping her daughters for Halloween

Eva Mendes is just like any other mom when it comes to getting her children prepared for Halloween. The designer chatted with Kelly Clarkson about her and Ryan Gosling's daughters Esmerelda, five, and Amada, three, yearly costume choice. “They’re constantly dressing up,” the 45-year-old told the talk show host. “And our kids are obsessed with Wizard of Oz and Dorothy, so they’ve been Dorothy every year.”

Eva revealed that her and Ryan Gosling’s daughter’s go as Dorothy for Halloween every year

While the Place Behind the Pines star joked that it is “financially great,” she and her leading man are encouraging their girls to think outside the box. “We’re like, ‘Let’s you know, maybe we could do like a bloody Dorothy? Like I could just put some blood on you or something.’’ Eva also shared that she doesn’t have the time to get crafty and make her little girls’ costumes, so she goes “straight to Etsy.”

The A-list couple don’t just deal with the parenting craziness during spooky season. In September, the Hitch star opened up about raising two girls. “It’s so fun and beautiful and maddening,” she told Access Daily. “It’s so hard, of course. But it’s like that feeling of… you end your day, you put them to bed and Ryan and I kind of look at each other like, ‘We did it, we did it. We came out relatively unscathed.'”

Eva had a real mom moment when talking about her daughters

She continued: “I’m so thankful I have the opportunity to be home with them.” The little Goslings aren’t just into dressing up and acting for Halloween, Eva revealed that their daughters have also been hit with all kind of talent bugs.

“Right now, they have every bug,” she said. “They just like a lot of arts and crafts, a lot of painting. We have instruments around. They pick them up, and we can’t say they actually play anything, but it’s just a playful environment.”