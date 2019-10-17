Marc Anthony prepares for an epic night ahead of the 2019 Latin American Music Awards

Marc Anthony is getting ready for a very special evening – the 2019 Latin American Music Awards (Latin AMAs). Not only will he be turning up for the audience with a special performance, but the Puerto Rican singer will be honored with the International Artist Award of Excellence. Furthermore, he’s expected to debut the music video of his new single, Lo que te di during the ceremony, that will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The singer took to his social media to share a small clip of his new video while inviting fans to stay tuned for the entire video on his YouTube channel.

Aside from his invitation, Marc shared a couple of behind-the-scenes photos from rehearsals from the Latin AMAs. In one of the pics, the Vivir mi Vida singer appears with actor and television host, Mario Lopez. He captioned the snap with, “Hanging out with @mariolopez #rehearsals #latinamas.”

In a separate photo, Marc is seen next to Latin AMAs producer Cisco Suárez with whom he has worked with on numerous occasions for a variety of awards. “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much,” he wrote.

Marc may also be seen as a winner tonight as he has four nominations under his belt, including Favorite Artist - Tropical, Favorite Album - Tropical (OPUS), Favorite Song - Tropical (Adicto ft. Romeo Santos) and Favorite Tour. The Flor Pálida singer runs for these categories alongside artists like Juan Luis Guerra, Romeo Santos, Bad Bunny, Chayanne, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Maluma, Prince Royce, Silvestre Dangond and Wisin & Yandel.