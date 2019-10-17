Shakira gives fans a treat to celebrate 4 week-countdown to her new film

Shakira announced exciting news! Fans have been eagerly awaiting the Colombian singer’s upcoming concert film Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour, and now she’s given them a treat exactly four weeks until the flick premieres. She shared a brand new sneak peek with an extended trailer for the film, showing behind-the-scenes moments of her famous concert.

Shakira released an extended trailer for her upcoming concert film

“It’s exactly four weeks until #ShakiraFilm hits cinemas worldwide for one night only,” she wrote alongside a clip of the trailer. “To celebrate, here's the extended trailer! Info / tickets shakira.film.” The film will follow Shakira as she embarks on the world tour promoting her Grammy-winning 2017 album of the same name. It will also reveal the struggles the singer faced after delaying the tour for several months due to a vocal cord hemorrhage.

In the trailer, fans get a glimpse of the singer feeling frustrated, but eventually triumphing and embarking on the tour of a lifetime. The 55-date tour saw the singer travel around the globe, from Europe and the Middle East to her hometown in Baranquilla, Colombia and ending in the United States.

Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour will premiere on November 13 for a one-night only even

“This was one of the most memorable tours of my career,” Shakira said in a statement about the film. “After I recovered my voice, my fans inspired me to get back onstage as they always do, and it’s pretty surreal to be reliving it with them now in over 60 countries in theaters throughout the world. I know they’ve been asking on my socials for this concert film and now it’s finally ready, so I hope it will be something to remember both for me and all those who have supported me throughout the years.”

Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour will show in 2,000 theaters in over 60 countries for a one-night only event on November 13 with encore presentations in select theaters.