Selena Gomez shares adorable throwback photo and possibly new song lyrics

It’s not even Thursday and Selena Gomez is winning with the throwback! On Wednesday, October 16, the Hands to Myself singer took to her social media to share a sweet photo. The picture is of the actress from her younger days. In the aww-worthy snap, which is straight from her elementary school files, Selena shows off her toothy grin in a cute denim outfit. Adding mystery to the photo, she wrote: “We always go into it blindly.”

Selena Gomez shared this sweet throwback picture with her fans

Loading the player...

In only an hour, the photo got over 2 million views. While she is no longer the most-followed person on the social media site, the Wolves singer is still royalty. It’s no telling what Selena has up her sleeve. Earlier this year, the Disney Channel alum hinted at new music. In June, the 27-year-old shared that she has new music completed.

The star’s caption hinted at song lyrics

“I’m just relieved," the Good for You singer told Jimmy Fallon. "It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album. And it’s because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally — that how was I going to capture that and how was I going to actually feel good about what I was saying. I just kept going, and I am relieved."

MORE: Selena Gomez reconnects with her past during recent visit to her hometown

Selena promised that she remains true to her pop roots. No matter what style it is, she is still making music that brings her feeling: “Yeah, I’d say the more emotional connection for me, for sure. I love everything that I get to do and be a part of, but specifically something that connects with people on an emotional level is my favorite.” Is pop music ready for Selena’s return?