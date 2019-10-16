The Super Bowl might still be months away, but Shakira is already brainstorming ideas for her and Jennifer Lopez’s highly anticipated Pepsi Halftime Show. The Colombian beauty, 42, opened up about her upcoming gig during an appearance on Zane Lowe’s Beats Radio 1 on Tuesday, October 15. “I think this is going to be an event to celebrate Latin culture and the importance of women also in the industry,” Shakira shared.

©Instagram Shakira said her and Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl performance will celebrate Latin culture

Gerard Piqué’s longtime partner believes their performance will be a “great” representation of the Latinx community. “[Jennifer] also represents a really important part of the Latino community who lives in the U.S., and who has been born and raised in the U.S.,” Shakira explained. “And I think in a way, I feel that I’m representing another part of the Latin world, which is all those people around the globe who almost barely speak English. And a huge portion of the demographic that also arrived in the U.S. and live the American dream.”

The “Hips Don’t Lie” artist admitted that because the performance is going to be “very short,” it is also going to be “very nerve-wracking.” The mom of two is continually coming up with new ideas for the halftime show. “The wheels are already turning, and I can’t stop thinking of ideas. Every day I have a new idea. And so now, it’s a matter of making them all work together and having the time to consolidate all of that and present the best show that…of my career. I mean, I hope in four minutes or five minutes, or whatever it is,” she said.