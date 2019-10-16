Bring your babies to work day! Jennifer Lopez shared the sweetest picture from the set of her upcoming film Marry Me. “I [heart emoji] when they visit me on set,” she captioned the sweet photo of her wrapping her 11-year-old twins Max and Emme in her arms as they visited her at the shoot. Jennifer’s children are no strangers to the set. The twin duo, who she shares with Marc Anthony, often joined her during the making of her latest film Hustlers.

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez had a special visit from her twins on the set of Marry Men

The 50-year-old would often be joined on set by her twins, her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and his two daughters, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11. In an interview with Variety the Dinero songstress revealed that the amount of time she would spend away from her children almost put an end to Hustlers.

“We were supposed to do it last summer, and I had to work so much,” she shared. “I was like ‘I have to stay home with my kids and Alex.’” Things worked out and the star was able to have her “coconuts” travel and join her on the road while filming the movie and performing for her It’s My Party Tour.

The triple-threat is currently home in NYC working on the film Marry Me, starring Owen Wilson. The movie stars Jennifer, who plays a pop superstar that finds out that her rock star fiancé (played by Maluma) has been cheating on her. Filming for the movie started in late September. Since, the Jenny from the Block singer has been seen on set with her co-stars. Last week, the Shades of Blue star shared a picture of her first run through with Maluma.