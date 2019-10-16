Oh, baby, baby — Britney Spears most definitely knows how powerful a trip to commune with Mother Nature can be. On a recent trip to the beautiful island of Maui, Hawaii, the Crazy singer shared just how much she enjoyed being around all the beauty that this planet holds for us. The 37-year-old Mickey Mouse Club alum took to her personal social media to share with her followers a private picture she took while on vacation to The Aloha State (aka paradise).



©@britneyspears Britney has been a long time lover of the outdoors

Along with her enthusiastic image, she posted a very reflective caption that discussed the power of the ocean and how it can be so transformative. The Break The Ice singer shared “Nothing heals more than the ocean[.] I always feel so alive when I see the ocean in Maui .... it’s literally turquoise ... it’s unbelievable!!!”

She continued, “This pic does not do justice at all for I saw there. In a world where we are all subjected to cell phones and devices .... we get hung up on screens instead of Mother Nature and listening to her. Mother Nature is everything. I find her everytime I go to this magical place ..... here I know there is more.”