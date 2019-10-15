Jennifer Aniston beats out Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on this world record

Jennifer Aniston has only been on social media for two days and she is already breaking world records! On Tuesday, October 15, the Friends alum created a personal account on a very popular photo sharing app sending fans into a frantic frenzy — and even breaking the internet! She started off this historical social media moment by sharing an uber nostalgic photo of her and her Friends co-stars: Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry.

Jennifer only follows 111 people on the platform, one of which is her ex Justin Theroux

Within 24 hours, the Murder Mystery actress garnered an incredible 8.6 million followers! She captioned her inaugural post with the most perfect caption: "And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM!” The corresponding image was a selfie of her and her co-stars as they celebrated the 25 years of their super popular show. While breaking the internet with her newfound social media influencer status, she also broke a world record previously held by none other than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

Despite only having one image on her profile, Jen is currently at 9.6 million followers. Within the first five hours and 16 minutes of being live on the platform, she was able to gain about one million followers while it took the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about five hours and 45 minutes, according to the Guinness World Records.