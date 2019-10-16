Rita Moreno, Laurie Hernandez and Gina Torres are the Grand Marshals of the Rose Parade

Rita Moreno, Gina Torres and Laurie Hernandez are bringing three generations of Latina Powerhouses to the 2020 Rose Parade! The three women were announced at the Grand Marshals for the annual ceremony which will take place on January 1. The EGOT, the gymnast and the actress joined each other onstage, along with the first Latin to hold the title and Tournament of the Roses president, Laura Farber. This year’s theme is “The Power of Hope,” a narrative each woman represents.

“Rita Moreno, Gina Torres, and Laurie Hernandez epitomize hope,” Laura said. “Through their talent, efforts, persistence, and dedication, they have achieved excellence and have given back to the world stories of hope, dreams fulfilled, dignity, respect and inspiration. They have provided el Poder de La Esperanza para todo el mundo!”

Rita, 87, Gina, 50, and Laurie, 19, will ride in the 131st parade and will join the pre-game celebration. In honor of the announcement, each woman took the stage to share what the opportunity meant to them. The One Day at a Time star shared that she watched the event on television as a child and being part of the parade was a “dream come true.”

The EGOT also couldn’t have been happier to share the moment with an Olympian. “I’m especially thrilled to meet this girl here,” she said about Laurie.

Laurie, who flipped her way into America’s hearts during the Olympic Games in Rio, remembered wanting to be a part of the celebration as a little girl. “When I was a little kid and I’d watch the Olympics and hope to be there, I did the same with the Rose Bowl Parade, and now I have that opportunity as well.” Adding: “This means the world to me. “Hope truly is a superpower.”