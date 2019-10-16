Latin American Music Awards 2019: Nominees, performers, special awards and more

Get ready to bailar! Billboard’s Latin American Music Awards will air live on October 17, on Telemundo. The evening is set to celebrate the biggest acts in Latin music and their accomplishments throughout the year. This year, Eugenio Derbez and Jacky Bracamontes will bring the funny as they host the ceremony. In addition to the entertainers, over 40 stars ranging from, Kate de Castillo, Carlos Ponce, Jhay Cortez and more will take the stage to present the awards.

Musicians will compete for Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and more. Artist in the Pop, Regional Mexican, Urban and Tropical categories will compete for statues. Leading the pack this year with the most nominations is Ozuna with nine nominations. Bad Bunny and Romeo Santos follow with eight. Anuel AA has seven. Daddy Yankee, Maluma, Luis Fonsi, Sebastian Yantra, and Marc Anthony each scored five. Other nominees include J Balvin, Natti Natasha, Rosalía and CNCO.

Two of the biggest names will be honored with special awards. Marc Anthony will receive the inaugural International Artist Award of Excellence for his achievements in breaking barriers and making music that are considered anthems.

Becky G will receive the Extraordinary Evolution award. Following in Maluma’s footsteps, the award is presented to the young artist who has demonstrated change and accelerated growth. Along with her award, she will take the stage to perform.

Don’t miss any of the action as HOLA! USA will cover the red carpet and show. Tune in October 17 at 8pm on Telemundo for the complete rundown.