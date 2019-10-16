Gina Rodriguez apologizes for insensitive video

Gina Rodriguez is apologizing for her actions and “hurtful” words after she posted a video of herself singing along to a Fugees song and saying the n-word. The 35-year-old actress deleted the video after receiving major backlash for the clip.

“In song or in real life, the words that I spoke, should not have been spoken,” she began her lengthy message on social media. “I grew up loving the Fugees and Lauryn Hill. I thoughtlessly sang along to the lyrics of a favorite song, and even worse, I posted it. The word I sang, carries with it a legacy of hurt and pain that I cannot imagine. Whatever consequences I face for my actions today, none will be more hurtful than the personal remorse I feel.”

She also added that she is embarrassed that she posted the video publicly. “Watching my own video playing back at me, has shaken me to my core,” she shares. “It is humiliating that this has to be a public lesson but it is indeed a much deserved lesson. I feel so deeply protective and responsible to the community of color but I have let this community down. I have some serious learning and growing to do and I am so deeply sorry for the pain I have caused.”

This written apology comes after the Jane the Virgin actress posted a video of herself apologizing immediately after the video was taken down. Many called it a “weak” and “insincere” apology. "I just wanted to reach out and apologize. I am sorry," she said on her stories. ”I am sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to the Fugees, to a song I love, I grew up on. I love Lauryn Hill, and I really am sorry if I offended you.”

This isn’t the first time Gina deals with controversy on racial issues. During a press tour last year, she and co-star Yara Shahidi were in a press junket when Yara was asked how she feels being a role model to young black girls. Gina then interrupted saying, “So many women,” causing fans to criticize her for not acknowledging the group of women who are still a minority in Hollywood.