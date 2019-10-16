Penélope Cruz praises BFF Lupita Nyong’o on reaching new milestone

Penélope Cruz is showing some serious love for her other mexicana bestie Lupita Nyong’o. The two actresses became friends while on set for their upcoming movie 355, which is set to release in 2021. On Tuesday, October 15, the Pain & Glory actress took to her social media to share praises on the latest milestone that her best friend and fellow actress has reached. At the beginning of October, Lupita announced that she would be adding the title of author to her name. The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actress announced that she wrote her first book: Sulwe.

Lupita announced the release of her new book Sulwe on October 1

In Penelope’s post, the actress shared a heartfelt congrautaltions to her friend. Penelope shared “Sulwe is a beautiful and important book that really touched my heart. Congratulations my friend Lupita Nyong’o.” She also reposted the original image that Lupita posted on her respective account along with the corresponding caption. Lupita shared the following message with her image, “This is 5-year-old me. I reflected on this little girl's feelings and fantasies when I decided to write my children's book, #Sulwe. With this book, I wanted to hold up a mirror for her.”

Lupita continued, “Sulwe holds up a mirror for dark-skinned children especially, to see themselves reflected immediately, and it is a window for all the others to cherish peering into.” In a recent interview, Lupita shared how growing up she felt uncomfortable growing up with her skin color as lighter skin was more predominately praised. “I definitely grew up feeling uncomfortable with my skin colour because I felt like the world around me awarded lighter skin,” recalled in the interview with BBC’s Newsnight anchor Emily Maitlis.