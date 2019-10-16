HOLA! USA cover stars, Eugenio Derbez and family, have glam night out as they launch their new show

It was a family affair as the Derbez’s stepped out for a special event. Eugenio Derbez was joined by his wife Alessandra Rosaldo and his three older children, Aislinn, José Eduardo and Vadhir for the fan screening of their new series, De viaje con los Derbez in Los Angeles. The familia were the stars as they walked the carpet and posed for super sweet group shots. Ahead of the red carpet, the Derbez gang took to their respective social media accounts to give fans a behind the scenes look at their relationship. In a sweet moment, shared by Vadhir, the actor, his sister and their father walk arm-in-arm into the theatre.

Eugenio Derbez was joined by his family for the premiere of their series De Viaje Cos los Derbez

During the intimate event, fans had a chance to see the series before it hits Amazon on October 18. De Viaje con los Derbez will follow Eugenio, his wife, and his children, son-in-law and granddaughter as they go on their first complete family vacation in Morocco. The seven family members will give an insight on their growing relationship through the reality TV series and with tapped confessionals á la Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “I’ve had many failed relationships. Honestly, everything would point to us being a dysfunctional family,” The Dora and the Lost City of Gold actor told HOLA! USA about his family’s dynamic.

The patriarch continued about his family’s relationship: “However, I see the love we all have and how the four siblings love and care for each other. I feel honored and grateful. I must have done something right.” Jose Eduardo chimed in with his reservations about the show and how they changed once the group was all together.

The series follows the family as they take their first vacation to Morocco

“The truth is I was very afraid because I was the one that had least spent time with the family, the one who had most rampage and was afraid that we’d return on bad terms from this trip,” he shared. “But I really liked being with all of my family and seeing that I can be with my dad without fighting, that we’re imperfect but we work.” Catch De Viaje con los Derbez when it premieres October 18 and see the Derbez family on the cover of the November issue of HOLA! USA when it hits newsstands October 25.