Jennifer Aniston makes big announcement with epic ‘Friends’ reunion pic

Say hello to your latest favorite social media account. Jennifer Aniston made her grand debut to Instagram with one of the most epic photos to date. “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM [waving emoji].” The caption came complete with a selfie featuring the 50-year-old star and her Friends co-stars Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.”

The best part about the selfie is that it was taken by Jennifer on her personal phone and uploaded onto her personal social media account, during one of the cast’s famous reunion dinners. Of course, friends and fans alike took to the comments to celebrate the moment.

“Love you,” Courtney wrote next to the selfie. “YASSSS Welcome to Insta Jen,” the star’s Morning Show co-star and girl pal Reese Witherspoon wrote. One of the most surprising comments came from Jen’s ex-husband Justin Theroux who wrote: “Woot-Woot! [heart emoji] #first.” Jennifer is already doing amazing. With one post, the actress already has 1.2 million followers.

In addition, Jennifer isn’t taking the Beyoncé route. The Morning Show actress follows 94 people who appear to be her closest friends in the business. Jennifer’s introduction to the world of social media comes as a surprise. In the past, the veteran actress has been vocal about her choice to stay off of the platforms.

Jen told InStyle magazine earlier this year, one of her major concern was that she “worries about the damaging effects of social media on young people figuring out their identity.” She continued: “They’re doing it through someone else’s lens, which has been filtered and changed, and then it’s ‘like me, don’t like me, did I get liked?’” There’s all this comparing and despairing.”

Looks like there will be plenty of star power and positivity coming our way!