Camila Morrone feels sorry for boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio  after their meme went viral

“I saw the meme,” Leonardo DiCaprio’s stunning girlfriend Camila Morrone told Vanity Fair. “You either die a hero or you live long enough to become an Instagram boyfriend. Poor thing, he’s being called an Instagram boyfriend. He’s an environmentalist and a movie star and it doesn't mean a thing!”

You know the one she’s talking about, right? It all started a few months back when Camila and Leo were spotted at the idyllic French Riviera Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. She was wearing a flattering long white dress and stopped to pose while the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star willingly took some snaps with his mobile to capture the moment. The couple were staying at the luxurious hotel to attend the Cannes Film Festival, where Leonardo was presenting Tarantino´s latest movie. But they couldn’t imagine in their wildest dreams that such an innocent gesture would turn into a social media phenomenon.

Leonardo and Camila started dating in December 2017 and are still going strong. The age gap - he is 44 years old and she is 22 - seemingly of no consequence as far as their romance is concerned. It appears that Camila has given the actor the stability, peace and normality that is often so hard to find in Hollywood. Over the summer we saw the couple enjoying a family trip in Italy where Leo spent time with Camila and her parents, Lucila Solá and Camilo Morrone, proving again that their relationship is serious.

Camila is in a great place right now. Not only has she found love with one of the most famous actors in Tinseltown, but she is also getting rave reviews for her acting in her latest movie, Mikey and the Bear - in which she plays the daughter of an opioid-addicted veteran trying to keep the household afloat.