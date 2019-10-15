We just got another wonderful sneak peek into Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s happy family life thanks to the former baseball player. Jennifer’s fiancé shared a cute new picture posing with Ella and Emme, (with multi-colored heart emoji included), and a video. In the clip we can see the girls in their pajamas, very focused on their homework, while Alex films the scene waiting for his moment to step in and help them with the hard bits! The images the proud papa shared allow us to appreciate their home’s sleek decoration, all in white and cream, with a cosy rug - perfect for going barefoot. Also, don’t miss the piece of statement art in silver tones which is hung above the fireplace.

©Arod The girls doing their homework in a calm, relaxing space

Alex and Jennifer have always been clear that their loved ones come first, and together, they form a happy blended family with Marc Anthony and Jennifer´s twins 11-year-old Max and Emme, and Alex’s daughters with Cynthia Scurtis 14-year-old Natasha and 11-year-old Ella. During a Q&A session on his social media, the sports star explained what he likes to do for fun: “Spending time with my family, game nights, movie nights.” He shared beautiful pictures of the gang hanging out in the garden and having a special time together.

©@arod During a Q&A session, Alex shared beautiful photos of the family together on his social media

Alex and Jennifer got engaged in March, and although their fans are dying to know when the big event will be, the couple still havent set a date. However, they have been giving hints to their followers about what to expect. Alex revealed in an interview that he would not have a problem inviting ex-partners to the wedding, and that it will be a “long flight” adventure. The Bronx diva also revealed some details during an interview for Entertainment Tonight, now we know her son Max will walk her down the aisle and it is likely that Emme, Natasha and Ella will also have special roles as bridesmaids.