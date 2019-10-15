Shakira says her and Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl show will ‘celebrate Latin culture’

The Super Bowl LIV might still be months away, but Shakira is already brainstorming ideas for her and Jennifer Lopez’s highly-anticipated Pepsi Halftime Show. The Colombian beauty, 42, opened up about her upcoming gig during an appearance on Zane Lowe’s Beats Radio 1 on Tuesday, October 15. “I think this is going to be an event to celebrate Latin culture and the importance of women also in the industry,” Shakira shared.

Shakira said her and Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl performance will celebrate Latin culture

Gerard Piqué’s longtime partner believes their performance will be a “great” representation of the Latinx community. “[Jennifer] also represents a really important part of the Latino community who lives in the U.S. and who has been born and raised in the U.S.,” Shakira explained. “And I think in a way, I feel that I’m representing another part of the Latin world, which is all those people around the globe who almost barely speak English, and a huge portion of the demographic that also arrived in the U.S. and live the American dream.”

The Hips Don’t Lie artist admitted that because the performance is going to be “very short,” it is also going to be “very nerve-wracking.” The mom of two is continually coming up with new ideas for the halftime show. “The wheels are already turning, and I can’t stop thinking of ideas. Every day I have a new idea. And so now, it’s a matter of making them all work together and having the time to consolidate all of that and present the best show that…of my career. I mean, I hope in four minutes or five minutes, or whatever it is,” she said.

The Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime show just happens to fall on Shakira’s birthday (February 2)…and she’s ready to celebrate with a few million people. “I think it’s like the holy grail of the entertainment industry. It’s a sports event, but it has a huge relevance for us artists, and I think it’s going to be fantastic. And I’m going to be celebrating my birthday with 100 million people. A small party,” the Chantaje singer shared. Jay-Z, whose wife Beyoncé has performed at the Super Bowl before, is producing the 2020 show. Shakira recalled, “He called me, and he asked me if I wanted to be a part of that. And of course I didn’t hesitate. I said, ‘Of course, count on me.’ And he mentioned that Jennifer was also involved.”

It was announced in September that the Latina powerhouses would be headlining next year’s halftime show. At the time, Shakira said in a statement: “I’m so honored to be taking on one of the world’s biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world -- and to top it off, on my birthday!” She added: “This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!”