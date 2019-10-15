Enrique Iglesias has once again melted his fans’ hearts on social media with his latest post featuring his and Anna Kournikova’s adorable two kids. The singer shared the video in his social media profile, which (no big deal) has 14 million followers, showing his kids Nicholas and Lucy, one. In the cute clip, Enrique is enjoying his daddy duties, while his kids playfully tickle him and laugh at his reactions.

Enrique Iglesias shared an adorable video of his twins Nicholas and Lucy

In the video, it looks like Enrique and the kids are in the family’s playroom. Surround them are toys, play mats and mini chairs and tables. The two kids are also dressed adorably—Nicholas is sporting a blue getup featuring Mickey Mouse, while Lucy is wearing a pink set.

A few minutes after sharing the sweet video on his feed, fans were quick to react. It already has over 300 million shares and over 500,000 likes. In the caption, the Spanish singer wrote three lightening bolts, hinting at their mischievous attitudes.

The Bailando singer is enjoying being a father. Although he’s been private in the past about his life, since welcoming Nicholas and Lucy, Enrique’s life has changed and he now shares with his fans these sweet moments with his twins, who have turned out to be the singer’s best playdates

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcomed the twins in December 2017

Enrique and Anna’s love story began 18 years ago when they met on the set of his music video for his hit track Escape. Since that moment, they’ve turned into one of the most famous celebrity couples, and on December 2017, they announced the happy news that they welcomed twins Nicholas and Lucy.