Demi Lovato gets new tattoo in honor of her late friend

Demi Lovato’s latest work of ink has a special meaning. The Tell Me You Love Me songstress revealed a new tattoo in memory of her late friend. “A T for Tommy. RIP you special angel,” she captioned the picture. “Love you forever @sirtruss thank you for the ink @rafael_valdez…it’s beautiful and I’m so grateful for this.” The script letter T sits on Demi’s forearm. In a follow up slide on the post, the 27-year-old shared a black and white photo of her late friend. On October 9, the Sober singer took to her social media to share that her friend passed away after battle with addiction.

“Addiction is NO joke. Heaven gained this beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease. I’m crushed and will always miss you @sirtuss. If you or someone you know is struggling, please know it’s okay to ask for help.” The emotional post – on her stories – was accompanied by a picture of her late friend.

In a follow up slide, the Sorry Not Sorry singer continued: “Devastated. Please hold your loved ones tight. Tell them they are special and that you love them. Make sure they know it. RIP to my boo @sirtruss.” Demi has also honored other people close to her with ink. Earlier this year, the singer paid tribute to her late grandmother with a portrait on her arm.

“This is for you Mimaw. You at 26 on my arm while I’m 26, and forever. I love you more. Thank you @_dr_woo_ for making her come back to life for me.. it’s stunning and the most meaningful tattoo I have ever gotten.”

In July 2018, Demi suffered a near-fatal overdose after a relapse. After her recovery, the star opened up about the day-to-day process that comes with overcoming the disease. “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she wrote in a message to fans. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time.” Adding: “It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”