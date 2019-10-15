The Latinx House: Mónica Ramírez talks of how her new project will strengthen the Latinx community

When it comes to defending migrants' rights, spreading awareness for farmworker women and standing up for the Latinx community, Mónica Ramírez is at the top of most of these movements. The civil rights attorney and activist never stops amazing us with her strives for positive change. Adding to her list of powerful initiatives comes The Latinx House which she co-founded with the President and CEO of TIMES UP, Tina Tchen. According to its website, “The Latinx House is dedicated to bringing together art and activism to build power, as well as skills, within the Latinx community by creating a space for community members to come together to share strategies for improving the economic, political and social well-being of the Latinx community.”

During their launch event, HOLA! USA had the opportunity to chat with Mónica about her latest project and how she unexpectedly found support in the entertainment industry with the help of America Ferrera, Diane Guerrero, Olga Segura and many more.

Mónica has received an abundance of support from the entertainment industry

HOLA! USA: What are your thoughts of today and then this big launch and how do you feel?

Mónica Ramírez: "Today was magic, electrifying, but I also feel like it speaks to the hunger that people have about getting information. Understanding who trust organizations are that people should be working with. Just getting informed on basic ways that people can be involved and then there's the hunger of unity. There's this, one of the challenges in our community is that because we are geographically dispersed, because we are ethnically different, we speak different languages that are our identities and left the next community. It's very rich, but we don't have a singular identity yet as it, as the next community and so you hear people are yearning for that and so I feel like this event, people have been coming up to me and they've been saying, she was beautiful. I was in tears. I feel so full, this is exactly what I needed and I didn't think so."

"To me that says like we're on the right track when it comes to the LatinX house because our goal is to bring people together and to learn from each other, to be in a space where we can actually talk about. We're confused about or plan or what have you and also it's the coming together of people from entertainment, content creators, non-contact creators with activists and organizers. We had organizers in the room, we had community organizational leaders in the room and we had these incredible, phenomenal, well-known actresses in the room and we all have the same goal. That makes me feel that the LatinX house in many ways is what our community has been asking for."

"We helped put together the event, this event last year and then we've hosted other events together. We organized small dinners, we organized, going to have a women's history, international women's day event together. We've been organizing for a year and a half, but sort of informally and we just decided to formalize it. To really bring together all the pieces.. We care about politics and policy, but we also want activation, not just talking and then we also care deeply about culture shift, narrative, entertainment and art. It was really a year and a half in the making very much."

I was saying earlier, social media is great but coming together and brainstorming is even better.

"You're exactly right. I think that what is distinct and what was said earlier about what's different about this moment and the way that we're building together is that from the very beginning, when America and I started working together on Time's Up because she reached out to me after our letter was published and to figure out how we could build together around Time's Up, and I was very clear and she was very clear that it couldn't be a transaction. We didn't want a transactional relationship, we wanted a deep relationship where we could really figure out how to build together and that's what this is."

Diane Guerrero shares words of wisdom at The Latinx House

"People came together and they're forming deep relationships or thinking about ideas of what's next? Because first of all, for our community, we cannot be on the surface. We have to go deep because we're dealing with critical, systemic and institutional change and policy change that was needed decades ago, right? That is what we're trying to deal, transform. We need the relationships to be deep and we need them to be meaningful and we need them to be strategic. That's what you can do when you're in physical proximity to one another."

"People talk about it all the time, it's the power of proximity and you can see that because we were able to come together over the course of a year and a half now. Different people, and not just Alex and I, but other people who are in this group, they're building new things together and that's the power of proximity."

Mexican actress Karla Souza speaks during The Latinx House launch event

Absolutely. Who's been the most surprising person to reach out to you and say, I want to help?

"That's hard to say because honestly, every single person who's involved in entertainment has been kind of surprising because I had never had any relationship or connection to anyone in entertainment, because we were just organizing on the ground. In many ways Hollywood felt just really far away. We had no reason to think we would ever have a relationship with anyone like Hollywood. When I got the call from America, that was a pretty important moment."

I love that too. Everyone thinks Hollywood is so superficial, right. But these women are really going above and beyond deep to get them use their platforms.

"I think that's also how I, I feel like I've been very analytical, how people have gotten Hollywood wrong, and I think there is this perception that is all surveys and what I have learned from spending time with these women and with these other folks in the industry is they need people to understand too that they are not putting their name behind an issue because it's just something an organization said to do. These are the issues that impact their lives."

"Diane is this incredible actress. She's so committed to the community, she's so engaged. If I call or text her or ask her for anything and all, she would 100% do it as with any of these folks, right? But, then Diane has this life experience that is unique in this industry. Right? But it's not unique to thousands of children across our country and she's been able to use your voice to speak to that."

Interview by Alisandra Puliti