Five things to know about Jennifer Lopez's vocal coach

Is it talent? Is it luck? Is it motivation? How the world’s most famous superstars make it to become that “one-in-a-million” is a mystery that is certainly not due to just one single thing. Here we dive deep into the mastermind behind our favorite celebrities to discover the sorcery behind the scenes.

Most people have never heard of Stevie Mackey, but in Hollywood he is a go-to. He has been the vocal coach of singers like Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Maroon 5, Fergie, Lenny Kravtiz, to name just a few. While the style of music may vary drastically between these artists, Stevie was crucial in all of their developments.

Check out the video below to see how Stevie came to reign the world of music (behind-the-scenes!):

Stevie Mackey's True Hollywood Story secret doesn't just have to do with his A-list clientele. Stevie believes that we all have the talent to sing. He thinks it's about escaping the fear of making mistakes, because according to him, “you don’t know how many mistakes are in a masterpiece.”

Although Stevie Mackey was been busy traveling the world with JLo during her It’s My Party tour, he attributes much of his success to Selena Gomez, whom he credits as his first “big” artist.