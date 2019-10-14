Salma Hayek reminds us of the time she accused her husband of cheating

We love it when Salma Hayek shares some of her hilarious stories from past TV interviews. On Saturday, October 12, Salma went digging into her bountiful archive of interviews and blessed us with another hilarious story about herself. This time around, she shared a video of herself on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where she began discussing the topic of a mystery woman named Elena.

The Eternals actress begins the segment by sharing a backstory about how she and her husband François-Henri Pinault both speak to one another in the adopted new language (English) and how both of them have very thick accents when they speak it. She also shared how her daughter jokingly pokes fun at both of them for their thick accents when they speaking English.

On one such event, François said that he would get a dialect coach to help him with his English. Salma thought he was just kidding and because he didn’t mention it again, she didn’t think anything of it. So on one fateful day, Salma looks at his phone and sees that the mysterious Elena had messaged him asking him if he was ready to practice his English. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard actress recalled that she would play it cool and not mention anything.

Salma and Françios got married on February 14, 2009

She failed. At dinnertime that day, she slightly loses her cool and asks him “Who the h*** is Elena?” After figuring out who Salma was referring to, Francois corrected her and told her that ‘Elena’ is actually called ‘Elsa’ and that she is an app on his phone to help him learn English. The actress went on to explain that the app was sort of like Siri, but that either way Elsa didn’t work!