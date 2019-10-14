Hamilton star’s 3-year-old daughter passes away

Hamilton star Miguel Cervantes and his wife Kelly announced they lost their three-year-old daughter Adelaide over the weekend after her ongoing battle with seizures. The family shared the heartbreaking news on their social media accounts.

“The machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening,” the Broadway star’s wife wrote on her social media alongside a photo of their late daughter’s room. “Adelaide left us early Saturday. She went peacefully in her mother's arms, surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain + seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after.”

Adelaide, who was in hospice last week, had battled seizures for her entire short life. The family released a statement after her passing. “The Cervantes family is heartbroken to announce that their baby girl Adelaide Grace passed away early Saturday morning,” the statement read. “She was held in the loving arms of her family as she peacefully achieves the ‘calm’ for which they’ve been searching for so long. They would like to extend their deepest, heartfelt gratitude to all who have reached out with words of support and prayer and will continue to feel all the love as they go through this difficult time.”

It was also announced that Miguel will take a brief break from his lead role in the Chicago production of Hamilton. “I’m never going to ask why these things happen and oh, I’d give away all that I have to have Adelaide here,” he previously said to People. “But without her condition, we would have never met the strong and amazing people we are surrounded by right now. We have been giving this platform to talk about Infantile Spasms and epilepsy. And we have been given this platform to tell people about Adelaide. And that’s exactly what we intend to do.”