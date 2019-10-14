Zoe Saldana finds Iron Man inside her freezer

Zoe Saldana may be one of the top celebrities in the entertainment industry, but when it comes to her kids, the superstar is all too relatable. That’s why, when the Dominican actress took to her social media to share a picture of what she found inside her fridge, we couldn’t help getting a good laugh. “Um... what’s #Ironman doing in the freezer? #toysinthefridge#sundayshenanigans #familyofboys,” she wrote next to a snap of an Iron Man action figure doll casually sitting inside their freezer.

Zoe shared a hilarious snap of an Ironman action doll lying inside her freezer

Zoe and her husband Marco Perego share their four-year-old twins Cy and Bowie and two-year-old son, Zen, who are all in prime terrible two-and-fretful four years. The 41-year-old, who appeared on the cover of HOLA! USA’s Latina Powerhouse issue in April 2019, expressed life is a bit chaotic, but she wouldn't have it any other way.

“Besides working and building a business, I’m still creating art with my family,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star told HOLA! USA. “I’m pretty swamped right now being a new mom to three rambunctious boys! I feel I’m a full-time everything!”

Zoe and Marco are parents to three small boys

For the most part the Avengers: Infinity War actress keeps her kids out of the spotlight, but from time to time she’ll share a sweet snap in which we see how much they’ve grown. In an interview with PorterEdit, the brunette beauty opened up about balancing motherhood and her career. “I’ve never experienced the constant ache in my heart than when I became a mother,” she told the publication.

Zoe and her husband share twins Cy and Bowie, four and two-year-old Zen

“Every time I rip myself away from my children, it hurts so much and it hurts them and they share that with me, so the least I can do is make sure that whatever it is I’m doing is rewarding,” she added.

There’s no question Zoe is a superhero both on and off-screen!