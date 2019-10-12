Land a role in Jennifer Lopez and Maluma’s new movie

This is not a drill. You can apply to be in Jennifer Lopez’s highly-anticipated new movie Marry Me. Casting directors are searching for talent to appear in the romantic comedy, which also stars Latin music staple Maluma and reunites JLo with her Anaconda co-star Owen Wilson. This week, a notice on the renowned casting website Backstage declared that more casting is underway for local New York City actors to work as an extra on the Universal feature film and applying is muy fácil!

Maluma and Jennifer Lopez have been filming Marry Me in NYC

According to the website, Grant Wilfley Casting is searching for featured background actors, within the 18- 40 age range to portray backup dancers in the film, "though no actual dancing is required." The only other requirement is that "all actors must be comfortable with atmospheric smoke."

As of now, filming is slated to take place from October 23 - 25 in the big apple, with a possible wardrobe fitting prior to the shoot date. SAG-AFTRA rates apply to union members, while nonunion actors will be paid $165 for 10 hours of work. Although, honestly we'd work with Jenny for free!

JLo stars opposite Owen Wilson in the new flick

To apply, email marryme@gwcnyc.com with the following information: your name, phone number, union status, wardrobe sizes (men: height, weight, jacket, neck, sleeve, waist, inseam, and shoe; women: height, weight, bust, waist, hips, dress, and shoe), that you are available on the stated dates, what form(s) of ID do you think you could bring to set to fill out an I-9; confirm you are over 18 years old; note if you are local to the NY tri-state area; note if you have any visible tattoos; attach current, candid (unfiltered) photos that depict your current look (one photo should be full-length). The email’s subject line should be: “Backstage Backup Dancer Types.”

Marry Me centers on a popstar (played by JLo) who finds out her rockstar fiancé (Maluma) has been cheating on her moments before they’re set to be married. So, she marries a random man from the crowd (Owen Wilson) instead. Break legs, everyone!