Selena Gomez is sparking up rumors about a new love and it’s looking like One Direction’s Niall Horan! Fresh on off the heels of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s blissful nuptials to wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), the Come & Get It singer was seen arriving at the house of the What Makes You Beautiful performer with a bag of groceries on Saturday, October 5. Selena was seen approaching the singer’s house and reignited rumors that the two friends have been seeing each other romantically.



©@niallhoran Selena and Niall have been close friends for many years

The rumors have also been fueled by the pair’s cheeky interactions on social media as well as the two being seen out at dinner among other friends. A source told E! News that “Selena and Niall are not dating and have been hanging out as friends. They have always been good friends and have kept in touch throughout the years.” When asked by ET Online, Selena immediately shut down the rumors by saying “Oh my god, no,” but that there was a lot of love for him.

