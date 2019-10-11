Día de los Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead in the United States, is the rich Mexican tradition which involves family and friends getting together to remember those who have moved on from this life. This celebration, largely celebrated throughout all of Mexico, seeks to help those who have passed on with their spiritual journey al más allá.



Also deeply rooted in tradition, Jose Cuervo has used the same family recipe since 1795

No one understands the importance of such a deeply rooted and beautiful tradition more than Jose Cuervo. In celebration for the upcoming holiday, which begins on October 31 and goes through November 2, Jose Cuervo has released two limited edition bottles with intricate designs created by the striking Mexican artist Pogo.

