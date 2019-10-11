Sofia Carson champions female education in powerful message

Sofia Carson is here for all girls getting an education – and so are we! The Descendants star wrote an empowering op-ed on International Day of the Girl about her support of the Keeping Girls in School (KGIS) Act. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, there is no stronger force in this world than an empowered and educated woman,” she wrote for Teen Vogue.

Sofia Carson speaks about the importance of education for girls

“I know this to be true and I think many of you do as well. We need our politicians to acknowledge this – and we need them to act.” Sofia shared that over 130 million girls around the world, between the ages of 6-17, are out of school due to child marriage, violence or poverty. Sofia and UNICEF are supporting the bill that will address the barriers that girls face when it comes to accessing education. The legislation would “spur innovation and partnerships to ensure all girls have access to quality education.”

Loading the player...

The Pretty Little Liars: Perfectionist star shared that it was her personal experience with education that made her get involved. “For me, it was the moment I learned the true, incomparable power of education,” she wrote. “When I learned that for many girls, in every corner of the world, an education is an unattainable “privilege,” rather than inalienable right.”

MORE: Sofia Carson's latest accessory comes with a special message

The actress is UNICEF ambassador

Sofia has used her voice as a global ambassador for UNICEF to travel across the globe and speak up about education for girls. Earlier this year, the 26-year-old asked for donations instead of birthday gifts to benefit the cause. “I’ve been working with UNICEF over the last year and the work that they do is truly amazing,” she told HOLA! USA. “We launched this for me there is nothing like for force of an educated woman and for me and there are so many girls across the world that don’t have the opportunity.”