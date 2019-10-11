Liam Hemsworth cuddles up to new girl Maddison Brown - see the pics!

In case you haven’t heard, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are dunzo. The Wrecking Ball singer has been more outspoken about her love life since the split—she was linked to Kaitlynn Carter before moving on to her current man Cody Simpson. Meanwhile, the Australian actor has been low-key since their split back in August until this week when he was spotted with a mystery girl in New York City.

Liam Hemsworth was spotted with Australian actress Maddison Brown in New York City

The exclusive pictures, released by TMZ, show the Australian actor holding hands with Maddison Brown, an Australian actress who currently has a stint on the CW’s Dynasty. The two were photographed holding hands as they strolled in New York City on their way to lunch. The two reportedly ate at West Village restaurant Sant Ambroeus.

“The entire restaurant turned heads when they arrived, but it was unclear if patrons knew who he was or were just staring because Liam had such a presence,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that the two chose to eat outside. “Liam asked for a table outside and had his arm around Maddison’s back while they were escorted to their table.”

And for those of you expecting a PDA session, there was none of that during the daytime date. “They looked really great together and seemed very at ease with each other. It was romantic, but they seemed like friends enjoying each other’s company,” one restaurant-goer said about the two.

The two enjoyed a lunch in the West Village

Liam fans have already begun to flood Maddison’s social media account. “Your followers about to raise up lol Liams new girl,” one fan wrote. “Are you liam’s mystery girl,” another follower asked. This news comes after Miley’s own love story with Australian singer Cody Simpson. She recently sent a message to her fans, comparing how differently women and men are perceived after a breakup. “Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed. They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence,” she wrote. “I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a ‘man’s’ world....If we can’t beat ’em, join ’em…can’t I just have a kiss and an acai bowl?!?!”