Has Liam Hemsworth found love again? Meet Maddison Brown

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s love life has been a trending topic since… well, forever! But in recent months, after the couple announced their split, theAdore You singer has made major headlines after her romantic Italian getaway with Kaitlynn Carter and most recently with good friend, Australian musician Cody Simpson.

GET CAUGHT UP: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announce separation - "This is what's best"

In today’s trending news, however, Liam is now back in the spotlight. The dashing actor had kept a low-profile since the split by staying with brother Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, but now he is also moving on. Liam was spotted holding hands and enjoying a meal with Maddison Brown in NYC, making this the first gal who associates with Liam post Miley.

Check out the video for the ten things you must know about Liam Hemsworth’s rumored new beau:

Loading the player...

RELATED: Chris and Liam Hemsworth working out is the eye-candy we all need

Maddison is a 22-year-old Australian actress who stars in the CW’s show Dynasty and while little is known about the pair, they appear to have a lot in common. Maddison was born in Sydney, Australia and still calls 'down-under' her home. She is also an animal lover and enjoys spending time outdoors.

The blonde beauty seems to be down to earth and has a funny sense of humor, usually keeping her social media captions quite sassy, yet simple. We aren’t sure if this is a fling or the start of a love story, but Liam, as long as you are happy, we are happy!