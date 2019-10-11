Camila Cabello releases personal love song ‘Easy’

Love has never been so simple for Camila Cabello! The songstress opens up about the state of her romance in her latest single Easy. In the song, the 22-year-old sings about a love who unapologetically loves her through all her flaws, mistakes and the little things that make her…her. “You really, really know me, the future and the old me/All of the mazes and the madness in my mind/You really, really love me, You know me and you love me/And it’s the kind of thing I always hoped I’d find,” she sings in the ballad.

Camila Cabello released her latest single Easy

Easy is the third single from Camila’s upcoming album Romance. The Liar singer celebrated the song’s release with her fans by giving them a personal look at what inspired the track. “I wrote this song about the kind of love that makes you love yourself more, I think before you open up to someone you always feel scared that once they see all the stuff you don’t like about yourself, all the things you’re insecure about, that they won’t like you anymore,” she captioned the video of her mouthing the words to the camera.

She continued: “And when someone sees those things and loves you not only in spite of them, but because of them, it makes you feel truly seen for who you are, and loved for who you are too ️ I hope you like “easy.” Along with the single, the Cuban beauty released a Victorian-inspired lyrics video. In the clip, Camila wears a floor-length white gown while she walks around the city.

The single is from the 22-year-old's upcoming album Romance

Romance is the theme for the songstress who has been smitten about her new relationship with beau Shawn Mendes. Earlier this month, Camila revealed that some of the songs are about her Señorita collaborator. When asked if Romance contains songs about the 21-year-old, the singer didn’t give too much away. “Towards the end there were. Yeah, yeah.”

Adding: “Every song is it's own story, and I think that's why I'm so close to this album. Obviously, the first [album] too, but the first one it was like everything was drawn from my imagination. I was single for basically 20 years.” Here’s to more songs about love.